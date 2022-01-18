Panthers Have Spoken To Luke Getsy & Tim Kelly About Offensive Coordinator Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers have spoken to Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy and former Texans OC Tim Kelly for their offensive coordinator job.

Other candidates linked to the Panthers offensive coordinator job include former Giants HC Ben McAdoo, Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery, Colts WRs Coach Mike Groh, Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien and former Washington HC Jay Gruden.

Getsy actually interviewed for the Broncos head-coaching vacancy last week.

Getsy, 37, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach.

Kelly, 35, played college football as a defensive tackle at Eastern Illinois before moving into the coaching ranks. He had a variety of stops before joining Bill O’Brien‘s staff at Penn State as a graduate assistant.

Kelly followed O’Brien to the Texans in 2014 as an offensive QC coach. He’s held a number of roles since then before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Kelly was let go last week after the team fired HC David Culley.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers as the news is available.