Panthers HC Frank Reich Taking Back Playcalling

Panthers HC Frank Reich confirmed to reporters he will take back play-calling duties this week against the Cowboys, per David Newton.

Reich had turned play-calling duties over to OC Thomas Brown after the team’s bye. Brown has called the last three games, including a win against the Texans and two dismal performances in losses to the Colts and Bears.

“It’s not about Thomas. It’s about me, the team,” he said via Joe Person, citing his experience being a factor as they try to improve the offense. “I trust Thomas more than anybody and he’s helped me become a better coach and a better man.”

Carolina’s offense has been poor no matter who has called the plays, so we’ll see if this makes much of a difference.

The Panthers are 1-8, and it’s clear there needs to be improvement on that side of the ball or some people will lose their jobs, even if they were just hired.

We’ll have more on the Panthers as the news is available.