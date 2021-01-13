Panthers Hold Second Interviews With Chiefs’ Ryan Poles, Seahawks’ Scott Fitterer

According to Joe Person, the Panthers had a second interview with Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers are also conducting a second interview with Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer Wednesday after speaking with him earlier this week.

The full candidate list for Carolina includes:

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed, hired by Texans)

(Interviewed, hired by Texans) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed Twice)

(Interviewed Twice) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of football administration Nick Matteo (Declined)

Poles, 35, joined the Chiefs as a scouting assistant in 2009. He’s risen through the ranks, becoming the director of college scouting in 2017 and adding assistant director of player personnel to his title in 2018.

Fitterer joined the Seahawks as an area scout back in 2001 and worked his way up to director of college scouting in 2010 before being promoted to his current job.

He has been a popular name in GM searches over the past few years. He interviewed for the Jets GM job in 2019.

We’ll have more on the Panthers GM search as the news is available.