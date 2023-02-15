Panthers Hire Parks Frazier As Passing Game Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers announced they have hired Parks Frazier to their offensive coaching staff. He’ll have the title of passing game coordinator.

#Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinatorhttps://t.co/4IzcdGB8uU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 15, 2023

Frazier was the assistant QB coach for the Colts last season until they had to turn to him as the offensive play-caller following the departure of HC Frank Reich, who now runs the show in Carolina.

Frazier, 30, played quarterback collegiately at Murray State. He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State before joining the Colts as HC Frank Reich’s personal assistant in 2018.

Frazier was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020, then to assistant QB coach in 2021. He added pass-game specialist to his title in 2022.