Panthers Hire Sean Ryan As QBs Coach, Tony Sparano Jr As OL Assistant

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve officially hired Sean Ryan as QBs coach and Tony Sparano Jr. as an offensive line assistant.

The Panthers also announced that defensive line coach Mike Phair will not return next season.

Ryan 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Giants back in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach. He spent nine years in New York in a few positions before he was hired by the Texans as their WRs coach in 2016.

Houston elevated Ryan to their quarterbacks’ coach in 2018. He left to join the Lions as their QB coach in 2019.