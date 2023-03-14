Panthers Hosting WR Adam Thielen On Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are set to host free agent WR Adam Thielen for a visit on Wednesday.

Thielen, 32, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release him in recent weeks.

In 2022, Thielen appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 70 passes for 716 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.