Panthers Interview Jay Gruden For Offensive Coordinator Job

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers have completed an interview with former Washington Football Team head coach and Jaguars OC Jay Gruden for its offensive coordinator opening.

With Panthers HC Matt Rhule seeming set for a third season, he could really use a home-run hire at offensive coordinator to help turn his tenure around.

Other candidates linked to the Panthers offensive coordinator job include former Giants HC Ben McAdoo, Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery, Colts WRs Coach Mike Groh, Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, and former Texans OC Tim Kelly.

Gruden, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an offensive assistant. He spent seven years in the position before departing for a job with the Florida Tuskers. He returned to the NFL as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2011 before he was hired as the Washington’s coach for the 2014 season until being fired in October of 2019.

During his five years in Washington, Gruden led them to a record of 35-49-1, which includes one playoff appearance back in 2015. He was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2020 but was let go after a 1-15 season.