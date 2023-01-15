Panthers Interviewed Vic Fangio For Defensive Coordinator Job

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers interviewed Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Prior reports have said that Fangio could follow Sean Payton to his next job and news broke earlier in the day that the Panthers have received permission to meet with Payton regarding their head-coaching job.

However, Person notes that Fangio could also be paired with a young offensive coordinator such as Lions OC Ben Johnson.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.