Panthers Interviewing Bucs OC Dave Canales On Thursday

The Carolina Panthers are interviewing Bucs OC Dave Canales on Thursday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Here’s the Panthers’ updated list of candidates:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview)

Canales, 42, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

THe Buccaneers hired Canales as their offensive coordinator last year.

In 2023, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 23 in total yards, No. 20 in total points, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 17 in passing yards.