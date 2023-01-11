Panthers Interviewing Frank Reich For HC Position Today

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers are interviewing former Colts HC Frank Reich for their vacant head coaching position today.

The following is a list of candidates interviewed by the Panthers so far:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

(Expected) Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

OC (Requested) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

We will have more on the Panthers search for a head coach as it becomes available.