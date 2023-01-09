Panthers Request Interview With Bills OC Ken Dorsey For HC Position

The Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Bills OC Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s a list of the candidates connected to the Panthers’ coaching search thus far:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Expected)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

Dorsey, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 2013 as their quarterback’s coach until 2017. Before that, Dorsey served as a pro scout for the Carolina after he finished his playing career with the Toronto Argonauts back in 2010.

Dorsey was Florida International’s assistant athletics director in 2018. Appalachian State hired him as their next offensive coordinator going into 2019 but he took a job with the Bills as their QBs coach shortly after, making his stint with the school short-lived.

The Bills promoted Dorsey to their offensive coordinator role back in February.