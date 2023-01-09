Panthers Request Interviews With Shane Steichen & Ben Johnson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen for their head-coaching vacancy.

According to Justin Rogers, the Panthers have also requested an interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson.

Here’s where things stand with the Panthers’ job at this time:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Expected)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Johnson, 36, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Lions offense ranked No. 4 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 8 in passing yards and No. 11 in rushing yards.