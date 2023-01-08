Panthers Exected To Interview Frank Reich & Jim Caldwell

According to Jay Glazer on the FOX pregame show, the Panthers are expected to interview former Colts HC Frank Reich and former Lions and Colts HC Jim Caldwell for their head coaching vacancy.

After Carolina’s struggles the past few seasons, the word for a while has been that owner Dave Tepper would zero in on an experienced coach with an offensive background and these two certainly fit the bill.

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks has done a great job considering the circumstances and will also be considered, but Glazer points out he could have really solidified his case had Carolina been able to beat the Buccaneers and remain in contention to win the NFC South.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

Caldwell, 67, began his head coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years in charge of Indianapolis before he was fired after the 2011 season.

After a stint with the Ravens as their offensive coordinator, the Lions hired him as their head coach in 2015. Detroit made the decision to move on from Caldwell in 2018 and he agreed to join the Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2019. However, he took a leave of absence that July to deal with health issues.

During his seven years as a head coach for the Colts and Lions, Caldwell led them to a record of 62-50 (55.4 percent) which includes four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.