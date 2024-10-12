Panthers Make Five Roster Moves For Week 6

The Carolina Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Corbett tore his biceps and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season so this moves was expected.

Corbett, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2024, Corbett appeared in five games for the Panthers with five starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 center out of 35 qualifying players.