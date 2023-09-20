Panthers Make Four Moves Including Promoting LB Deion Jones

The Carolina Panthers announced they have promoted LB Deion Jones to the active roster.

He takes the place of LB Shaq Thompson, who went on injured reserve and is out for the rest of the season.

Carolina also signed QB Jake Luton and CB Robert Rochell to the practice squad, cutting CB Mark Milton to make room.

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal that voided the final year. Atlanta later traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.

The Panthers signed Jone to a contract during the offseason only to release him coming out of training camp.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Browns and recorded 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.