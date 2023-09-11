Panthers Make Three Roster Moves For Week 2

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve signed OT David Sharpe to their active roster and added DE Chris Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad.

Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:

G Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota C Justin McCray DB Mark Milton DB Eric Rowe DT Taylor Stallworth LB Jordan Thomas DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DE Raequan Williams RB Jashaun Corbin WR Derek Wright WR Dezmon Patmon DE Chris Wormley CB Dicaprio Bootle

Wormley, 29, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent since playing out that deal.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.

