Panthers Not Expected To Tender RFA DE Efe Obada

Joe Person reports that the Panthers do not plan to tender an offer to RFA DE Efe Obada.

Person does say that Carolina could still re-sign him to a lower deal, but there’s currently a gap between what Obada believes he’s worth and what the team thinks his value is.

Obada, 28, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

Obada has signed one-year deals each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, Efe Obada appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.