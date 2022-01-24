Panthers Officially Hire Ben McAdoo As Offensive Coordinator

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve officially hired Ben McAdoo as their next offensive coordinator on Monday.

Other candidates linked to the Panthers offensive coordinator job include former Washington HC Jay Gruden, Colts RB coach Scottie Montgomery, Colts WRs Coach Mike Groh, Vikings OC Klint Kubiak, Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton, Alabama OC Bill O’Brien, Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy, and former Texans OC Tim Kelly.

McAdoo, 44, previously served as the Packers’ QB coach before he was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in 2014. He eventually took over for HC Tom Coughlin two years later.

The Giants fired McAdoo towards the end of the 2017 regular season. He interviewed for a number of offensive coordinator jobs, including the Jaguars, before eventually taking a position in Jacksonville as the QB coach in 2020. Dallas hired him as an offensive consultant for the 2021 season.

During his two years in charge of the Giants, McAdoo led them to a record of 13-15 (46.4 percent), which included one playoff appearance.