Panthers Officially Hire Duce Staley As Assistant HC/RB Coach

The Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Duce Staley, who will be the assistant head coach and RB coach.

#Panthers add Duce Staley to coaching staffhttps://t.co/BqYTfvSIOo — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 14, 2023

It’s the same role he had with the Lions. The news of Staley leaving Detroit broke a couple of weeks ago but his exact role had been up in the air.

Carolina still needs to fill the offensive coordinator role on their staff under new HC Frank Reich.

Staley, 47, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011.

Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple coaching staffs, including RB coach since 2013, and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2018.

He later joined the Lions’ coaching staff as an assistant HC and RB coach under HC Dan Campbell in 2021.