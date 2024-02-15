Panthers Officially Hire Five Coaches To Complete Staff

The Carolina Panthers announced they officially hired five assistants to complete their coaching staff for 2024.

The full list includes:

Quarterbacks coach Will Harriger

Pass game coordinator Nathan Carroll

Tight ends coach Pat McPherson

Offensive line assistant Keli’i Kekuewa

Special teams assistant Daren Bates

Carolina also hired Scott Cooper to their front office staff as director of coaching development.

Harriger made his NFL coaching debut as the Seahawks offensive assistant in 2014-2015 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach the following three years. The Falcons hired him as an offensive assistant in 2019 and promoted him to game management coordinator in 2020.

After one year as a Jaguars offensive assistant, the University of Southern California hired him in 2022 as senior offensive analyst, assistant quarterbacks coach, and game management coordinator. He returned to the NFL last season as the Cowboys’ quality control coach.