Panthers Officially Hire Four Assistant Coaches

The Carolina Panthers announced they officially hired four assistant coaches on Tuesday, including assistant HC and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Goodwin, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as an offensive line assistant back in 2004. He spent five years with the Steelers and one season with the Colts before joining the Cardinals as their offensive coordinator back in 2013.

The Buccaneers hired him as assistant head coach and run game coordinator in 2019.

Parmalee, 56, began his coaching career as the Dolphins tight ends and special teams coach in 2003-2004 and was hired to the same role at Notre Dame from 2005-2009. He became the Chiefs’ tight ends coach in 2010-2012 and became the Raiders’ running backs coach from 2015-2017.

From there, Parmalee held multiple roles with the Falcons from 2018-2020 before signing with the Jaguars to be their running backs coach for the last three years.