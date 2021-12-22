Panthers Officially Make Five Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have made a series of roster moves ahead of Week 16’s game against the Buccaneers.

The full list includes:

Carolina placed K Zane Gonzalez on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on the injured reserve. (NFLTR) The Panthers signed K Lirim Hajrullahu off of Washington’s practice squad.

off of Washington’s practice squad. Carolina also signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad.

to the practice squad. Panthers placed S Sam Franklin Jr. and DE Azur Kamara on the COVID-19 list.

Hajrullahu, 31, has kicked and punted in the CFL since 2014, including stints with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Toronto Argonauts, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hajrullahu worked out for the Seahawks in January of 2020 but ultimately returned to the CFL. The Rams signed him to a contract in April only to waive him coming out of training camp.

The Cowboys later signed him to their practice squad before releasing him in September.

From there, Hajrullahu signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad but was released due to issues with his visa. He returned on a futures deal for 2021 but Carolina cut him back in March. He signed on with Washington’s practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Hajrullahu appeared in one game for the Cowboys and converted 5/5 extra point opportunities and seven touchbacks on kickoffs.