Panthers Placing K Zane Gonzalez On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are placing K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve with his quad injury.

Gonzalez went down on Sunday during pregame warmups against Buffalo but Rapoport says the injury ended up being not as serious as initially feared, with a prognosis of four weeks rehab.

Gonzalez, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though, and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

In 2021, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and converted 20 of 22 field-goal attempts (90.9 percent) to go along with 22 of 23 extra-point tries (95.7 percent).