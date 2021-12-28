Panthers Officially Make Four Roster Moves

The Panthers announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing C Sam Tecklenburg on the COVID-19 list.

Tecklenburg was the last center on the roster with other hurts or on the COVID-19 list, so Carolina will have to get creative this week it seems.

The Panthers also waived QB Matt Barkley and activated S Sam Franklin and DE Azur Kamara from the COVID-19 list.

Tecklenburg, 24, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tecklenburg returned on a futures deal for 2021 and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2021, Tecklenburg has appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and made one start at center.