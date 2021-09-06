Panthers Place G John Miller On COVID-19 List

The Carolina Panthers placed G John Miller on the COVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced.

#Panthers place guard John Miller on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/Zaw9tL2eYu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2021

Depending on whether Miller has tested positive and his vaccination status, this could knock him out of Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Jets.

He’d be replaced in the starting lineup, in all likelihood, by G Dennis Daley.

Miller, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Miller started 14 games for the Panthers at guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 50 guard out of 80 qualifying players.