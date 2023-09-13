Panthers Place OL Brady Christensen On IR, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they placed OL Brady Christensen on injured reserve, while they also placed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver on the practice squad’s injured reserve and released RB Spencer Brown from the practice squad.

#Panthers place Brady Christensen on injured reservehttps://t.co/u5CuzItX8P — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 13, 2023

Christensen, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Christensen has appeared in one game for the Panthers.