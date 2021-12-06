Panthers Place OT Trent Scott On COVID-19 List

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve placed offensive lineman Trent Scott on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Panthers signed RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers designated OL Cameron Erving to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Scott, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Chargers and spent two years on and off of their roster.

The Panthers claimed Scott off of waivers at the start of the 2020 regular season. Carolina brought Scott back on a one-year contract this past February.

In 2021, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Panthers, making four starts for them.