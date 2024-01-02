Panthers Place WR Jonathan Mingo On IR Among Other Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed WR Jonathan Mingo on injured reserve.

Carolina also promoted G J.D. DiRenzo from the practice squad to the active roster and signed RB Mike Boone to the practice squad.

Mingo’s rookie season is now over. He picked up a foot injury this past weekend.

Mingo, 22, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2023, Mingo appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 43 catches on 85 targets for 418 yards and no touchdowns.