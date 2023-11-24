Panthers Placed WR Derek Wright On The Practice Squad Injured List

Panthers WR Derek Wright suffered a knee injury in practice on Thursday and will be placed on practice squad injured reserve, according to Mike Kaye.

Wright, 25, wound up signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State following the 2022 draft. He’s been on and off the team’s practice squad ever since.

Throughout his three-year career at Utah State, Wright appeared in 29 games for the Aggies and caught 66 passes for 1,013 yards and 13 touchdowns.