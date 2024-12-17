Panthers Placing LB Claudin Cherelus On Injured Reserve

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers will place LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve today.

Kaye says Cherelus suffered a season-ending toe injury that will require surgery. He’s coming off his second start of the season.

Cherelus, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets.

However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers.

In 2024, Cherelus appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 28 total tackles.