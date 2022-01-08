Panthers Planning To Keep HC Matt Rhule For 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are planning to keep head coach Matt Rhule for the 2022 NFL season.

Rhule is now expected to begin a “thorough” search for a new offensive coordinator after he fired Joe Brady midseason.

Panthers senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon took over the offensive coordinator duties following Brady’s departure.

Rhule will continue to be under the microscope as the team struggles, and reports have said owner David Tepper is “embarrassed” by the product on the field now.

Rhule, 45, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

So far in the NFL, Rhule is 10-22 (31.3 percent) in two seasons with the Panthers.