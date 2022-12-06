Panthers Promote CB T.J. Carrie, Sign QB Davis Cheek To PS

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB T.J. Carrie to their active roster and added QB Davis Cheek to their practice squad.

Carrie, 32, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and re-signed on another one-year deal last year. From there, he joined the Ravens before eventually signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2022, Carrie has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded four tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery.