Panthers Promote WR Mike Strachan, Cut CB David Long Jr.

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed WR Mike Strachan from their practice squad to the active roster and waived CB David Long Jr. in a corresponding move.

WR Michael Strachan signed to active rosterhttps://t.co/fRJsucoss3 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2023

Strachan, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2021 out of Division-II Charleston (WV).

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that included a $114,832 signing bonus when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad in September and has bounced on and off their taxi squad this season.

In 2023, Strachan has appeared in two games and recorded one reception for 45 yards.