Panthers Put Sean Payton Interview On Hold Amid Passing Of Charlotte FC’s Anton Walkes

The Carolina Panthers have put their interview with former Saints HC Sean Payton on hold amid the passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes, according to Ian Rapoport.

Panthers owner David Tepper owns Charlotte FC and has chosen to take this time to spend with grieving players.

Carolina was scheduled to interview Payton on Friday.

Payton has also drawn interest from the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans this offseason.

Payton, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

