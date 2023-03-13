Panthers Re-Sign C Bradley Bozeman

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve re-signed C Bradley Bozeman.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bozeman receives a three-year, $18 million contract from the Panthers.

Panthers HC Frank Reich told reporters at the Combine a few weeks ago that re-signing Bozeman was a priority for them this offseason and it looks like they were able to get a deal done pretty quickly.

Bozeman was among the best available centers this offseason.

Bozeman, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman signed a one-year contract with the Panthers last year. He will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2022, Bozeman appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and made 11 starts at center.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.