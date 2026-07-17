Panthers Re-Sign OL Brady Christensen

The Carolina Panthers announced they have re-signed OL Brady Christensen to a one-year deal.

Christensen was recently cleared for contact after recovering from a torn Achilles that cut his 2025 season short.

Christensen, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5,163,274 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $940,000 in 2024.

Christensen was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million.

In 2025, Christensen appeared in eight games for the Panthers and made four starts on the offensive line.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.