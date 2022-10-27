Panthers Release LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe From PS, Sign FB John Lovett

The Carolina Panthers officially signed FB John Lovett to their practice squad on Thursday and released LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp. He’s been on and off of the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.