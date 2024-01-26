Panthers Request Interview With Bucs WRs Coach Brad Idzik For OC Job

According to BucsGameday, the Panthers and new HC Dave Canales have requested permission to interview Buccaneers WRs coach Brad Idzik for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the list of candidates so far for the Panthers’ OC job:

Eagles assistant Marcus Brady (Interview)

(Interview) Buccaneers WRs coach Brad Idzik (Interview)

It makes sense that Canales would be looking to bring a trusted coach with him to Carolina.

Idzik began his coaching career at Stanford as a grad assistant. After five seasons, Idzik departed to become the assistant WRs coach for the Seahawks.

Idzik spent four years in Seattle holding multiple positions before departing to become the Buccaneers’ receivers coach in 2023.