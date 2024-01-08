Panthers Request Interviews With Nine Candidates For HC Job Including Dan Quinn

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they’ve requested nine interviews for their vacant head coaching position including Cowboys DC Dan Quinn.

The full list of candidates includes:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.