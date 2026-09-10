Panthers Restructure DT Tershawn Wharton For $9.7M In Cap Savings

Per Spotrac, the Panthers are converting $12.2 million of DT Tershawn Wharton‘s base salary into a signing bonus and adding three void years to create $9.7 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds Wharton has two years and $28.85 million remaining on a three-year deal signed last offseason. He’s currently on the PUP list as he’s working back from offseason neck surgery, but is expected to play this year.

Per Over The Cap, the Panthers are now cap compliant following this restructure, with $4,869,877 in 2026 cap space.

Wharton, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has made the team each of his first three seasons in the league.

He re-signed with Kansas City to a one-year deals in back to back years before departing for a three-year, $54 million contract with the Panthers in 2025.

In 2025, Wharton appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 36 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.