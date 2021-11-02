Panthers Shopping DE Marquis Haynes

According to Joe Person, the Panthers have let other teams know they’re willing to listen to offers for DE Marquis Haynes.

Haynes is in the final year of his rookie deal and is around fourth in the rotation for Carolina’s pass rush.

Haynes, 27, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

In 2021, Haynes has appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.