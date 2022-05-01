Panthers Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of 13 undrafted free agents on Sunday following the NFL Draft.

The following is the full list of players who are signing with the Panthers as undrafted free agents so far this offseason:

Cheek was named Second Team All-ACCA in 2021 and started 40 games over the course of five seasons at Elon University. He missed the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury and finished his career at Elon with 8,548 passing yards to go with 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.