Panthers Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of 13 undrafted free agents on Sunday following the NFL Draft.
The following is the full list of players who are signing with the Panthers as undrafted free agents so far this offseason:
- Elon QB Davis Cheek
- Miami WR Charleston Rambo
- Illinois LB Khalan Tolson
- Kentucky DT Marquan McCall
- FSU WR Andrew Parchment
- Penn State S Drew Hartlaub
- Penn State RB John Lovett
- Virginia WR Ra’Shaun Henry
- North Dakota State TE Josh Babicz
- Boston College LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley
- Utah State WR Derek Wright
- Eastern Washington WR Talolo Limu-Jones
- Fresno State LB Arron Mosby
Cheek was named Second Team All-ACCA in 2021 and started 40 games over the course of five seasons at Elon University. He missed the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury and finished his career at Elon with 8,548 passing yards to go with 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
