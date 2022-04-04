Panthers Sign CB Chris Westry

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have signed CB Chris Westry.
#Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westryhttps://t.co/vdO1cYhdAo
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 4, 2022
He’ll add some more depth to Carolina’s cornerback group.
Westry, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2019. He made the active roster as a rookie but was waived coming out of camp in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad.
Westry bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad throughout the year before ultimately signing a futures deal with the Ravens for the 2021 season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason.
In 2021, Westry appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 17 total tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.
