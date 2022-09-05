Panthers Sign DL Henry Anderson, S Marquise Blair & WR Preston Williams

The Panthers announced they have signed DL Henry Anderson to a contract on Monday.

Carolina also added S Marquise Blair and WR Preston Williams to the practice squad.

Adding to the D-Linehttps://t.co/6Thh0C3yhU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 5, 2022

To make room, the Panthers waived DT Daviyon Nixon from the roster and released WR Ra’Shaun Henry from the practice squad.

Anderson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal before tearing his pectoral four games into the season and missing the remainder of the year. New England cut him last week.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles with no sacks.

Williams, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.

Blair, 24, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

In 2021, Blair appeared in six games for the Seahawks, recording nine tackles and two passes defended.