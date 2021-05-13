Panthers Sign Fifth-Round DT Daviyon Nixon

The Panthers announced Thursday they have signed fifth-round DT Daviyon Nixon.

Nixon is the second member of Carolina’s 11-player draft class to sign. The full list includes:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jaycee Horn CB 2 Terrace Marshall WR 3 Brady Christensen OT 3 Tommy Tremble TE 4 Chuba Hubbard RB Signed 5 Daviyon Nixon DT Signed 5 Keith Taylor CB 6 Deonte Brown G 6 Shi Smith WR 6 Thomas Fletcher LS 7 Phil Hoskins DT

Nixon, 22, was a one-year starter at Iowa. He was a unanimous All-American and the BIG 10 defensive player of the year in 2020 before he decided to skip his final season and declare for the NFL draft.

Nixon is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 that also includes a $318,548 signing bonus.

During his college career, Nixon recorded 74 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass defenses in 21 career games.