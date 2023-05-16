Panthers Sign Five Players

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed five players to the roster following tryouts at rookie minicamp.

#Panthers add to roster after rookie minicamphttps://t.co/X8MwCXxm5C — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2023

The full list includes:

The first three players were in the XFL this past spring season. Thomas was drafted by the Texans as a tight end back in 2021 and played for HC Frank Reich with the Colts briefly. He played on defense this past season in the XFL, however, and worked at both positions in minicamp.

Thomas, 26, was a sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when Houston released him coming out of training camp.

Arizona signed Thomas to their practice squad after he was cut from the Texans. The Cardinals activated him from the practice squad but decided to waive him soon after and was quickly claimed by New England.

The Patriots waived Thomas late in 2020, and Thomas ultimately signed a futures contract with the Colts. Indianapolis waived Thomas with an injury settlement in September.

Thomas signed a futures contract with the Lions for the 2022 season but was cut during the offseason. He played in the 2023 spring season for the XFL’s Orlando Guardians.

In 2020, Thomas appeared in four games for the Cardinals and two for the Patriots, recording one reception for three yards and one touchdown.