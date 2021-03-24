Panthers Sign K Matt Ammendola

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Carolina Panthers officially signed K Matt Ammendola to a contract on Wednesday.

Ammendola will compete with Joey Slye for the Panthers’ kicking job this summer.

Ammendola wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He didn’t catch on with a team last year so this will be his first opportunity with an NFL team.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Ammendolta converted 60 of 78 field goal attempts (76.9 percent) to go along with 179 of 183 extra point tries (97.8 percent) over the course of four seasons and 42 games. 

