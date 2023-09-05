Panthers Sign WR Dezmon Patmon To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers have signed WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

He knows HC Frank Reich from their time together in Indianapolis with the Colts.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

G Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota C Justin McCray DB Mark Milton DB Eric Rowe DT Taylor Stallworth LB Jordan Thomas DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DE Raequan Williams OT David Sharpe RB Jashaun Corbin LB Chandler Wooten WR Derek Wright WR Dezmon Patmon

Patmon, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Washington State. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract when the Colts cut him coming out of the preseason.

Patmon bounced on and off the Colts’ practice squad for part of the 2022 season before being injured.

The Bills signed Patmon to a futures deal for the 2023 season but ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Patmon appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns.