Panthers Signing LB Josey Jewell

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have agreed to terms with former Broncos LB Josey Jewell on Tuesday.

According to Rapoport, Jewell receives a three-year, $22.75 million contract with $10 million fully guaranteed.

Jewell, 29, was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round out of Iowa in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $3.173 million rookie contract that included a $713,982 signing bonus.

Jewell was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 when he agreed to a wo-year contract worth $11 million.

In 2023, Josey Jewell appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 108 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.