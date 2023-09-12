Panthers Signing RB Tarik Cohen To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing RB Tarik Cohen to their practice squad, pending a physical.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

G Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota C Justin McCray DB Mark Milton DB Eric Rowe LB Jordan Thomas DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DE Raequan Williams RB Jashaun Corbin WR Derek Wright DB Dicaprio Bootle DL Chris Wormley LB Deion Jones DB Lamar Jackson RB Tarik Cohen

Carolina brought Cohen in for a workout on Tuesday and was clearly impressed enough to quickly sign him.

Cohen is from North Carolina and attempting a comeback from multiple major injuries, including most recently a torn Achilles.

Cohen, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent the 2021 season on the PUP list.

The Bears released Cohen with an injury designation and he tore his Achilles working out last May.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).